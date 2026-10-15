Erectile Dysfunction, Intimacy & Relationships | Gaylen Wilson

Erectile dysfunction can change much more than what happens in the bedroom.

For Gaylen Wilson, it began when he was 44. Years later, after a stroke, congestive heart failure and a heart transplant, he found himself looking at sex, health and intimacy very differently. But the most interesting part of his story isn’t the treatments he tried. It’s what happened inside his marriage when erections were no longer reliable.

Gaylen and his wife had already built a strong sexual connection, and that gave them something to fall back on when sex became more difficult. For him, intimacy became less about performance and more about being present, connected and finding other ways to be close.

He has since spent years working with men and couples dealing with Erectile Dysfunction, and one pattern keeps coming up: men become ashamed, withdraw from their partners and stop talking about what is happening.

That silence can become a relationship problem of its own.

Gaylen has developed the Monument Method around the idea that couples need to protect their connection, particularly when fear, shame or conflict sends them into fight-or-flight.

What We Cover:

Why Erectile Dysfunction can be a warning sign that deserves proper medical attention.

How performance-focused sex can get in the way of intimacy.

Why some men withdraw from their partners when they develop Erectile Dysfunction.

How couples can communicate and stay connected when sex changes.

Gaylen’s Monument Method and his approach to rebuilding safety and desire.

Follow Gaylen Here:

Chapters

00:00 Sponsor: OhMiBod https://www.ohmibod.com/ + Introduction

01:58 Gaylen’s Experience With Erectile Dysfunction

03:33 Rebuilding Intimacy Through Serious Illness

04:34 Erectile Dysfunction and the Importance of Heart Health

06:02 Stroke, Viagra, and Cardiovascular Health

08:42 Sex Beyond Erectile Dysfunction

09:46 What Men With Erectile Dysfunction Struggle With

12:35 Porn, Performance, and Sexual Connection

14:06 When Erectile Dysfunction Leads to Withdrawal in Relationships

15:12 The “Tough Nut Letter”

16:11 Removing Shame and Facing Erectile Dysfunction Together

17:29 Attachment Theory and Relationship Safety

19:21 The Monument Method

20:13 Repairing Conflict and Rebuilding Connection

21:41 Why Some Men Withdraw After Developing Erectile Dysfunction

22:53 Why Erectile Dysfunction Can Have Many Causes

24:36 Beyond the “Blue Pill”: Lifestyle and Erectile Dysfunction

26:18 Erectile Dysfunction Treatments, Injections, and Long-Term Health

28:28 The Mission Behind the Monument Method

29:36 Healthy Aging, Exercise, and Intimacy

31:48 The Sanctuary Bond

33:26 Keeping Desire Alive After 20+ Years Together

34:31 Sobriety, Connection, and Personal Change

35:30 Keeping Long-Term Intimacy Alive

36:42 Outro

Struggling with ED and want to avoid taking the blue pill? Our program will help you to uncover the root cause, take action and speak to your doctor with confidence. Go to https://www.stayfirmprogram.com .

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