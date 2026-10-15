Erectile Dysfunction, Intimacy & Relationships | Gaylen Wilson

Erectile dysfunction can change much more than what happens in the bedroom.
For Gaylen Wilson, it began when he was 44. Years later, after a stroke, congestive heart failure and a heart transplant, he found himself looking at sex, health and intimacy very differently. But the most interesting part of his story isn’t the treatments he tried. It’s what happened inside his marriage when erections were no longer reliable.
Gaylen and his wife had already built a strong sexual connection, and that gave them something to fall back on when sex became more difficult. For him, intimacy became less about performance and more about being present, connected and finding other ways to be close.
He has since spent years working with men and couples dealing with Erectile Dysfunction, and one pattern keeps coming up: men become ashamed, withdraw from their partners and stop talking about what is happening.
That silence can become a relationship problem of its own.
Gaylen has developed the Monument Method around the idea that couples need to protect their connection, particularly when fear, shame or conflict sends them into fight-or-flight.
What We Cover:
Why Erectile Dysfunction can be a warning sign that deserves proper medical attention.
How performance-focused sex can get in the way of intimacy.
Why some men withdraw from their partners when they develop Erectile Dysfunction.
How couples can communicate and stay connected when sex changes.
Gaylen’s Monument Method and his approach to rebuilding safety and desire.
Follow Gaylen Here:
Chapters
00:00 Sponsor: OhMiBod https://www.ohmibod.com/ + Introduction
01:58 Gaylen’s Experience With Erectile Dysfunction
03:33 Rebuilding Intimacy Through Serious Illness
04:34 Erectile Dysfunction and the Importance of Heart Health
06:02 Stroke, Viagra, and Cardiovascular Health
08:42 Sex Beyond Erectile Dysfunction
09:46 What Men With Erectile Dysfunction Struggle With
12:35 Porn, Performance, and Sexual Connection
14:06 When Erectile Dysfunction Leads to Withdrawal in Relationships
15:12 The “Tough Nut Letter”
16:11 Removing Shame and Facing Erectile Dysfunction Together
17:29 Attachment Theory and Relationship Safety
19:21 The Monument Method
20:13 Repairing Conflict and Rebuilding Connection
21:41 Why Some Men Withdraw After Developing Erectile Dysfunction
22:53 Why Erectile Dysfunction Can Have Many Causes
24:36 Beyond the “Blue Pill”: Lifestyle and Erectile Dysfunction
26:18 Erectile Dysfunction Treatments, Injections, and Long-Term Health
28:28 The Mission Behind the Monument Method
29:36 Healthy Aging, Exercise, and Intimacy
31:48 The Sanctuary Bond
33:26 Keeping Desire Alive After 20+ Years Together
34:31 Sobriety, Connection, and Personal Change
35:30 Keeping Long-Term Intimacy Alive
36:42 Outro
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