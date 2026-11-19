I’ve been doing what I call vaginal gymnastics lately. As if I needed another workout.

Then Jana Danielson sent me a Cooch Ball. I sat on it, took a few breaths and thought, Bloody hell, is it supposed to feel like that?

Jana was 21 when she started leaking on the way home from university, sometimes just from singing in the car. Years later, she was still thinking about the pelvic floor, this time as a Pilates instructor and with a collection of her sons’ toy balls to sit on. That’s how the Cooch Ball began.

I’d never stopped to ask whether my pelvic floor knew how to relax. I’d been too busy asking it to do another set of reps.

What We Cover

How a tight pelvic floor differs from a weak one.

Why more Kegels may be the wrong starting point if your pelvic floor is already tight.

What I noticed when I tried the Cooch Ball, and why Jana pays attention to how you breathe.

Why bladder leaks and frequent trips to the loo deserve attention at any age.

What the pelvic floor has to do with painful sex, erections and orgasm.

Follow Jana Here

Chapters

00:00 https://senserawellness.com/

02:36 Jana Danielson on Bladder Leaks at 21 and Finding Pilates

04:39 What Inspired the Cooch Ball

07:16 Suzanne’s First Time Trying the Cooch Ball

09:57 Kegels and Tight vs. Weak Pelvic Floor Muscles

15:23 Sitting Positions and Breathing on the Cooch Ball

17:15 Men’s Pelvic Floor Health and Erections

18:27 The Pelvic Floor and Orgasms

20:20 Jana’s 30-Day Cooch Ball Routine

21:36 Client Stories on Bladder Symptoms and Painful Sex

27:17 Making Pelvic Floor Care a Daily Habit

30:13 Closing

A Black Friday treat worth knowing about

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