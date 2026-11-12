Meet the Sex Therapist Who Calls Herself Jesus Christ Pornstar

I’ve had Suzannah Weiss on the podcast before, but this time she’s back as Shoshanna Blanca, her rather more provocative alter ego, also known as Jesus Christ Pornstar.
Shoshanna is a sex therapist, writer and erotic performance artist who uses religious imagery, biblical stories and her own body to explore the relationship between sex and spirituality. Not quite what you’d expect to find on OnlyFans.
What interested me was why someone would deliberately bring Christianity and erotic expression together when so many people, particularly women of our generation, grew up being taught that sex was something shameful.
Whether you find her work challenging, fascinating or a little outrageous, it opens up an interesting conversation about who gets to decide what is sacred and whether pleasure and faith really need to be at odds.
What We Cover
How psychedelic experiences inspired Shoshanna’s religious performance-art projects.
Why some religious teachings can make sexual pleasure difficult to embrace.
Using OnlyFans as a space for artistic expression rather than simply adult entertainment.
How Shoshanna brings prayer, meditation and sensuality together.
Her personal experiences with psychedelics and what she believes they’ve taught her about sexual shame.
The challenges of being both a sex therapist and an adult performer.
Follow Shoshanna Here:
Chapters
00:00 Sponsor: https://senserawellness.com/
01:03 Introduction: Meet Shoshanna Blanca
03:06 How Her Erotic and Spiritual Art Began
04:00 Uncovering Eve and Reclaiming Women’s Bodies
04:54 The Second Coming and Radical Christianity
06:40 Her Jewish Upbringing and Exploring Christianity
08:28 Why She Chose OnlyFans
11:47 Challenging Religious Sexual Shame
13:10 Religion, Sexual Desire and Pleasure
16:18 Sex as a Spiritual Practice
17:20 Psychedelics, Sexual Shame and Self-Discovery
20:35 Psychedelics and Therapy
22:28 How Psychedelics Inspire Her Creative Work
23:42 Sexual Expression, Censorship and Performance Art
26:24 Balancing Her Career as a Therapist and Adult Performer
27:26 Body Positivity and Self-Acceptance
28:34 Living Authentically and Embracing Both Identities
30:38 Final Thoughts
30:51 Closing and Sex Advice for Seniors
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