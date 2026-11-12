Meet the Sex Therapist Who Calls Herself Jesus Christ Pornstar

I’ve had Suzannah Weiss on the podcast before, but this time she’s back as Shoshanna Blanca, her rather more provocative alter ego, also known as Jesus Christ Pornstar.

Shoshanna is a sex therapist, writer and erotic performance artist who uses religious imagery, biblical stories and her own body to explore the relationship between sex and spirituality. Not quite what you’d expect to find on OnlyFans.

What interested me was why someone would deliberately bring Christianity and erotic expression together when so many people, particularly women of our generation, grew up being taught that sex was something shameful.

Whether you find her work challenging, fascinating or a little outrageous, it opens up an interesting conversation about who gets to decide what is sacred and whether pleasure and faith really need to be at odds.

What We Cover

How psychedelic experiences inspired Shoshanna’s religious performance-art projects.

Why some religious teachings can make sexual pleasure difficult to embrace.

Using OnlyFans as a space for artistic expression rather than simply adult entertainment.

How Shoshanna brings prayer, meditation and sensuality together.

Her personal experiences with psychedelics and what she believes they’ve taught her about sexual shame.

The challenges of being both a sex therapist and an adult performer.

Follow Shoshanna Here:

Chapters

00:00 Sponsor: https://senserawellness.com/

01:03 Introduction: Meet Shoshanna Blanca

03:06 How Her Erotic and Spiritual Art Began

04:00 Uncovering Eve and Reclaiming Women’s Bodies

04:54 The Second Coming and Radical Christianity

06:40 Her Jewish Upbringing and Exploring Christianity

08:28 Why She Chose OnlyFans

11:47 Challenging Religious Sexual Shame

13:10 Religion, Sexual Desire and Pleasure

16:18 Sex as a Spiritual Practice

17:20 Psychedelics, Sexual Shame and Self-Discovery

20:35 Psychedelics and Therapy

22:28 How Psychedelics Inspire Her Creative Work

23:42 Sexual Expression, Censorship and Performance Art

26:24 Balancing Her Career as a Therapist and Adult Performer

27:26 Body Positivity and Self-Acceptance

28:34 Living Authentically and Embracing Both Identities

30:38 Final Thoughts

30:51 Closing and Sex Advice for Seniors

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