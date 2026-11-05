How to Keep Intimacy Alive in a Long-Term Relationship | Bruce Chalmer and Judy Alexander

When Bruce Chalmer first fell in love with Judy Alexander, he described it as being a teenager again, except this time he could actually talk.

Twenty-two years later, they’re still together. And judging by our conversation, neither has lost their sense of humour or interest in sex.

Bruce is a couples therapist, Judy writes erotica, and together they host Couples Therapy in Seven Words.

What interested me was how different their relationship is from their previous marriages, particularly when it comes to talking openly about sex. They’ve created a relationship where discussing desires, trying something new, or admitting something isn’t working doesn’t have to become a problem.

Their approach comes down to seven words: Be kind, don’t panic, and have faith.

What We Cover:

Why sexual maturity can make sex better in your 60s and 70s.

How menopause and changing libido affect long-term relationships.

The difference between spontaneous and responsive desire.

Why being able to say no without hurting your partner matters.

How erotica, fantasy, humour and everyday affection help maintain intimacy.

Follow Bruce & Judy Here:

Chapters

00:00 Sponsor: OhMiBod & Introduction

02:11 Talking Openly About Sex After 22 Years

02:48 Why Sexual Maturity Matters

05:01 Lessons From Previous Marriages

07:16 How Experience Shapes Couples Therapy

12:02 Erotic Writing and Sexual Awakening

14:03 Fantasy in Monogamous Relationships

17:42 Unlearning Old Habits and Building Trust

19:51 Navigating Menopause and Changing Libido

20:51 Spontaneous vs. Responsive Desire

21:49 Learning to Accept No Without Rejection

24:01 Playfulness and Intimacy Outside the Bedroom

25:47 Why Kindness and Respect Matter

27:07 What a Good Sex Life Looks Like After 60

29:00 Seven Words for Lasting Intimacy

30:02 Where to Find Bruce and Judy

31:21 Closing and More From Sex Advice for Seniors

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150+ members-only articles and recordings. 18 topics. Zero shame.

✨ 135 in-depth articles on desire, pleasure, health and relationships after 50

📖 Nearly 50 Real-Life Stories & Erotica you won’t find anywhere else

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