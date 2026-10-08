We tend to think about fitness as something we do to look better.

Lose the belly. Build some muscle. Get stronger. Fit into the clothes we used to wear.

But what happens when you’re over 50 and your reasons for exercising start to change?

Maybe it’s less about looking good and more about having energy, feeling confident, staying strong, and actually feeling good in your body.

And there is another part of it we don’t talk about nearly enough: sex.

Exercise, blood flow, testosterone, confidence, stress and general health can all play a part in how we experience sex as we get older.

So I invited Rockne O’Leary, a fitness and performance coach, to talk about the connection between fitness and sexual health, particularly for men over 50.

But we also got into something I found just as interesting: why men need somewhere to talk.

Rockne runs a men’s group where guys can talk about relationships, stress, confidence and the things they might not feel comfortable discussing with their friends or partners.

Because getting healthier isn’t only about what you do in the gym.

It’s also about what happens in your head, your relationships and the conversations you’re willing to have.

What We Cover:

Why fitness, blood flow, testosterone and confidence can all connect with sexual health.

How to start exercising again when you’ve been out of the gym for years.

Why consistency matters more than going all-out.

The connection between stress, relationships and sexual health.

Why men need spaces where they can talk honestly without judgment.

What Rockne’s men’s group is trying to create, and why having different generations of men together could be valuable.

Follow Rockne Here:

Chapters

00:00 Sponsor: https://www.ohmibod.com/

00:28 Fitness and Sex After 50

01:42 Fitness, Sexual Performance and Confidence

03:12 How Exercise Changes as We Age

05:38 From Bodybuilding to Functional Fitness

07:54 Strength Training, Consistency and Momentum

09:57 Exercise, Blood Flow and Sexual Health

11:08 Nutrition, Stress and Confidence

13:10 How to Start Exercising Again

15:54 How Often Should You Work Out?

17:49 Why Men Need Spaces to Talk

20:05 Building a Better Men’s Group

23:09 Bringing Younger and Older Men Together

25:26 Men’s Groups and Toxic Masculinity

28:31 Relationships, Conflict and Connection

31:53 Body, Mind and Spirit

32:35 The First Step: Ask for Help

35:18 Final Thoughts on Consistency

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