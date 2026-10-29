Why Are Younger Men Attracted to Older Women? | Andrea Feinberg

Dating again later in life can come with a lot of assumptions about what you should want, who you should date and what is still possible.
Andrea Feinberg wasn’t interested in following those rules.
After divorce, loss and years without intimacy, she started dating again in her seventies. What followed was unexpected: younger men, new sexual experiences, greater confidence and a completely different view of what life could look like at this stage.
Andrea turned those experiences into her book, Sex, Sensuality and the Senior Woman, but the book is about more than sex. It’s about reinvention, curiosity and deciding for yourself what you want the next chapter to be.
What We Cover:
Why Andrea began dating younger men and what she learned from those relationships.
What younger men say they find appealing about older women.
Rebuilding sexual confidence after years without intimacy.
Dating apps, boundaries, consent and staying safe when meeting people online.
Why getting older doesn’t have to mean making your life smaller.
How desire can become part of a much bigger process of reinvention.
Follow Andrea Here:
Andrea also has two Substack publications: Erotica by Andrea Feinberg and Not Too Old for a Plot Twist.
Chapters
00:00 Sponsor: https://www.ohmibod.com/
00:27 Introduction
01:50 Dating Again in Your 70s
02:08 Andrea’s First Experiences With Younger Men
03:22 A Renewed Sexual Life
04:22 Suzanne’s Experience With Dating Younger Men
05:39 Why Younger Men Date Older Women
06:01 What Andrea Looks For in a Partner
07:22 Why Younger Men Are Attracted to Older Women
07:47 What Older Women Bring to Relationships
09:13 “Your Sexiest Years Begin at 70”
10:21 Body Confidence and Dating Younger Men
11:24 Feeling Comfortable in Your Own Body
13:28 Why Younger Men Can Be More Open About Desire
14:01 Sex, Desire and Personal Transformation
16:19 Exploring FetLife and Sexuality
17:20 Erotic Writing, Photos and Sexual Confidence
19:36 From Sexual Exploration to Wanting a Relationship
20:18 Dating Safety and Consent
21:31 Andrea’s Approach to Safe Online Dating
22:29 Background Checks and Meeting in Public
25:27 Writing About Sex and Deciding What to Share
26:11 How the Book Came Together
28:18 Finding New Possibilities After 70
29:20 Can Age-Gap Relationships Last?
30:23 Looking for a Deeper Relationship
31:10 Age-Gap Relationships and What Makes Them Work
32:03 Older Women as Trailblazers
32:36 Why Andrea Wrote the Book
33:14 Reinventing Yourself and Rejecting Age Limits
34:42 Deciding What You Want Next
35:15 Independence and Confidence
36:44 Growing Up Without Shame Around Sex
37:57 Why Many Older Women Struggle With Sexual Confidence
38:47 What’s Next for Andrea
39:35 A Possible New Book: The Bridge Club
40:40 Why Life Doesn’t Get Smaller With Age
42:15 Closing
For Paid Subscribers, download this Dating After 60 Workbook inspired by my conversation with Andrea Feinberg. If you’re new to dating, or need clarification around what you’re seeking, this workbook is for you.
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