Why Are Younger Men Attracted to Older Women? | Andrea Feinberg

Dating again later in life can come with a lot of assumptions about what you should want, who you should date and what is still possible.

Andrea Feinberg wasn’t interested in following those rules.

After divorce, loss and years without intimacy, she started dating again in her seventies. What followed was unexpected: younger men, new sexual experiences, greater confidence and a completely different view of what life could look like at this stage.

Andrea turned those experiences into her book, Sex, Sensuality and the Senior Woman, but the book is about more than sex. It’s about reinvention, curiosity and deciding for yourself what you want the next chapter to be.

What We Cover:

Why Andrea began dating younger men and what she learned from those relationships.

What younger men say they find appealing about older women.

Rebuilding sexual confidence after years without intimacy.

Dating apps, boundaries, consent and staying safe when meeting people online.

Why getting older doesn’t have to mean making your life smaller.

How desire can become part of a much bigger process of reinvention.

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Andrea also has two Substack publications: Erotica by Andrea Feinberg and Not Too Old for a Plot Twist.

Chapters

00:00 Sponsor: https://www.ohmibod.com/

00:27 Introduction

01:50 Dating Again in Your 70s

02:08 Andrea’s First Experiences With Younger Men

03:22 A Renewed Sexual Life

04:22 Suzanne’s Experience With Dating Younger Men

05:39 Why Younger Men Date Older Women

06:01 What Andrea Looks For in a Partner

07:22 Why Younger Men Are Attracted to Older Women

07:47 What Older Women Bring to Relationships

09:13 “Your Sexiest Years Begin at 70”

10:21 Body Confidence and Dating Younger Men

11:24 Feeling Comfortable in Your Own Body

13:28 Why Younger Men Can Be More Open About Desire

14:01 Sex, Desire and Personal Transformation

16:19 Exploring FetLife and Sexuality

17:20 Erotic Writing, Photos and Sexual Confidence

19:36 From Sexual Exploration to Wanting a Relationship

20:18 Dating Safety and Consent

21:31 Andrea’s Approach to Safe Online Dating

22:29 Background Checks and Meeting in Public

25:27 Writing About Sex and Deciding What to Share

26:11 How the Book Came Together

28:18 Finding New Possibilities After 70

29:20 Can Age-Gap Relationships Last?

30:23 Looking for a Deeper Relationship

31:10 Age-Gap Relationships and What Makes Them Work

32:03 Older Women as Trailblazers

32:36 Why Andrea Wrote the Book

33:14 Reinventing Yourself and Rejecting Age Limits

34:42 Deciding What You Want Next

35:15 Independence and Confidence

36:44 Growing Up Without Shame Around Sex

37:57 Why Many Older Women Struggle With Sexual Confidence

38:47 What’s Next for Andrea

39:35 A Possible New Book: The Bridge Club

40:40 Why Life Doesn’t Get Smaller With Age

42:15 Closing

For Paid Subscribers, download this Dating After 60 Workbook inspired by my conversation with Andrea Feinberg. If you’re new to dating, or need clarification around what you’re seeking, this workbook is for you.

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