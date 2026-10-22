Sex After Motherhood: How to Reclaim Desire and Intimacy | Caroline Hood

Motherhood can change the way couples see themselves and each other. The shift from partners to parents can be so gradual that you don’t always notice when sex and intimacy start moving down the list.
Caroline Hood, a sex therapist, clinical social worker and mother of three, believes staying lovers alongside being parents has to be intentional. She also challenges the idea that women simply lose their desire as they get older.
We talked about what happens when motherhood, caregiving, changing bodies and ageing start to reshape your sexual identity, and why that doesn’t mean you have to give it up.
What We Cover:
Why couples need to intentionally protect their sexual relationship after having children.
How motherhood and caregiving can push women’s desire into the background.
What it means to be “touched out” and why couples need to talk about it.
Why women can feel invisible or unworthy of sexual attention as they age.
How to reconnect with your sexual self through different stages of life.
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