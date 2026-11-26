Back in my forties, one of my go-to pickup lines was “I really want to kiss you right now.” I can’t remember it ever getting a no.

So when a man on a date in Porto leaned across and used it on me, I was torn between being charmed and asking for royalties. (Paul thinks I should have trademarked it.)

The funny thing is, that line is consent. I just never called it that. When a man I was sleeping with first told me about the Wheel of Consent, I was a bit poo-poo about the whole thing. Surely all that asking takes the fun out of sex? Then I watched people use it playfully, started using it myself, and realised it is one of the clearest ways to tell someone what you want and find out whether they want it too. And if they don’t, early on, there’s very little lost. Nice meeting you. Goodbye.

My guest this week is Paul Aaron Travis, a sexologist in Seattle and founder of the School For Love and the School For Lovers. He started the School For Love in 2020, after a layoff and a food company that couldn’t launch in lockdown, when he noticed that dating had gone from difficult to faintly ridiculous.

His book, The Spark You’ve Been Missing, is built around a framework he calls Authintimacy: authenticity on the out-breath, intimacy on the in-breath. We talk about why so many of us end up with fewer friends after 50 than we ever expected, and why this is the time to design a relationship rather than squeeze a new person into the shape of the old one.

What We Cover

Why “Am I normal?” is the question Paul hears most, and why he thinks it’s the wrong one

The slow thinning of the friend group in our 50s and 60s, and what it leaves behind

The four “decision gates” Paul uses so a new relationship doesn’t get built sink-first

Why asking “What’s your number?” gets further than a yes or no, in the restaurant and in the bedroom

The STARS talk, and how to bring up STI testing without the conversation going dead

Follow Paul Here

Chapters

00:00 Sponsor: Sensera https://senserawellness.com/

01:12 How I first heard about the Wheel of Consent

02:31 Why Paul started the School For Love during the pandemic

05:35 “Am I normal?” and why comparison steals the joy

06:50 Dating in a city is brutal: inside the Great Dating Reset

10:06 The four decision gates, the groundhog date and designing relationships after 50

12:44 Shallowness, disconnection and loneliness after 50

15:32 Authintimacy: authenticity out, intimacy in

17:22 A noisy party and the hunger to be seen

19:05 Nonviolent communication, the Wheel of Consent and the relationship escalator

21:57 The consent lessons most of us were never taught

24:29 My pickup line, and the date in Porto who used it on me

26:31 The Inclination Index: what’s your number?

27:47 STIs, shame and the STARS talk

30:51 Men, autonomy and the joy of being single

Black Friday reminder: MysteryVibe

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Crescendo 2: bends to fit your body for targeted stimulation that supports natural lubrication and arousal

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