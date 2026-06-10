Would You Let an AI Sex Toy Learn Your Desire?

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In this lively conversation with Dr. Trina Read, a globally recognised sexologist, author, and one of the “most trusted voices on long-term intimacy,” we discuss the new wave of sex toys, namely those created by a company called Tracey’s Dog, which is “beta-ing” a toy called Drill Me. Yes, you read that correctly.

A company that sounds like it should be making pet products, which is what it originally was, has now entered the world of “teledildonics” (apparently, that’s a thing) to create a product that allows you to have sex with, for example, a werewolf (Hugh Jackman, are you listening?) via an avatar you can create. Or a doctor. A fireman. In fact, any fantasy you might have, whether it’s a younger or older man, a man in uniform, or a sexy beast.

You name it, and apparently the Aiphy app can create it, allowing you to move beyond the mediocre sex you may be experiencing in real life and have the kind of sex you’ve always desired. This, folks, is our future.

Or is it?

Trina and I discuss whether over-50s are ready for, or even interested in, sex toys of this variety, whether AI avatars can replace real people, and the pros and cons of this new technology.

I won’t give away the outcome. Instead, I hope you’ll listen to this Substack Live, which was a lot of fun. And, I’d love to hear your thoughts on this!

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