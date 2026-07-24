Bonus Live: Suzanne Noble and Susan Bratton - Let's Talk about Pumping

Thank you Michael Kuhn, physical ness, and many others for tuning into my live video with Susan Bratton! Join me for my next live video in the app.
I was honoured to have the amazing Susan Bratton come on Substack Live for the first time ever (!) to talk about penis pumps, prostate massagers and vaginal rejuvenators! She’s one of the most knowledgeable sex educators I know and it’s no surprise that she was featured on Diary of a CEO talking about how to achieve better orgasms.
If you’re a guy who struggles with unreliable erections, or wants to add volume to your penis, than you’re going to want to watch this! As the wisest sex educators have often said, pumping isn’t solely for Christmas, it should be part of a man’s weekly protocol if he wants to keep the blood flowing down there and keeps the tissues healthy. If you’ve never seen a pump or are wondering how they differ from one another, Susan showcases several different varieties.
We also talk about Peyronie’s Disease and how pumps can help with that, and for getting and maintaining an erection more generally.
If you’re curious to know about the products Susan demonstrated, here’s the full list:
Androdeep Penile traction device / penile stretcher
FirmTech Erection constriction ring / cock ring
FirmTech TechRing
Red light wrap / red light therapy device
Flow Nitric Oxide Booster - Get your FREE bottle at getflowfree.com
Acoustic wave treatment
Tenuto Mini
Prostate massager / prostate tool - use my code ADVICE15 for 15% off
The Lady Pump from Dr. Joel Kaplan
Find Susan’s Full List of Product Recommendations at DriveDesire.com
Find Susan on Substack at Better Lover
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