Sex Advice for Seniors

Sex Advice for Seniors

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Bonus Live: Suzanne Noble and Susan Bratton - Let's Talk about Pumping

A recording from Suzanne Noble's live video
Suzanne Noble's avatar
Susan Bratton's avatar
Suzanne Noble and Susan Bratton

Thank you Michael Kuhn, physical ness, and many others for tuning into my live video with Susan Bratton! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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I was honoured to have the amazing Susan Bratton come on Substack Live for the first time ever (!) to talk about penis pumps, prostate massagers and vaginal rejuvenators! She’s one of the most knowledgeable sex educators I know and it’s no surprise that she was featured on Diary of a CEO talking about how to achieve better orgasms.

If you’re a guy who struggles with unreliable erections, or wants to add volume to your penis, than you’re going to want to watch this! As the wisest sex educators have often said, pumping isn’t solely for Christmas, it should be part of a man’s weekly protocol if he wants to keep the blood flowing down there and keeps the tissues healthy. If you’ve never seen a pump or are wondering how they differ from one another, Susan showcases several different varieties.

We also talk about Peyronie’s Disease and how pumps can help with that, and for getting and maintaining an erection more generally.

If you’re curious to know about the products Susan demonstrated, here’s the full list:

Find Susan’s Full List of Product Recommendations at DriveDesire.com

Find Susan on Substack at Better Lover

Struggling with ED and want to avoid taking the blue pill? Our program will help you to uncover the root cause, take action and speak to your doctor with confidence. Go to https://www.stayfirmprogram.com.

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