In every episode, I learn something new and in this conversation with pelvic floor physiotherapist (yup, it’s a thing) Amanda Olson and I talk about pelvic health, especially for women navigating menopause and beyond. It’s a topic that often lurks in the shadows, but it’s about time we confront many of the issues that arise from having a weak pelvic floor that go beyond incontinence!
Understanding Pelvic Health and Intimate Rose
Pelvic health is a vital part of overall well-being, affecting individuals of all genders and ages. Many people don’t realise how impactful pelvic issues can be, but Amanda’s insights about her company, Intimate Rose, and why she started it, were enlightening. They’ve crafted tools like vaginal dilators and pelvic wands that empower people to take charge of their health.
The Importance of Vaginal Dilators
Amanda shared a gem of wisdom: “If you don’t use it, you can lose it.” Vaginal dilators help maintain the elasticity and mobility of vaginal tissue, which is crucial, especially during menopause when our bodies undergo significant changes.
Navigating Menopause and Pelvic Floor Changes
Menopause can feel like a rollercoaster of emotions and physical shifts. It’s a time of transformation, and understanding the changes in pelvic floor health is essential. We talked about how many women are unaware of the resources available to them, which is why education is so vital.
The Role of Psychological Factors in Pelvic Health
We also explored the psychological side of pelvic health. Our bodies can develop deep guarding reflexes due to pain or trauma, making it even more challenging to navigate these issues. It’s important to recognize that these feelings are valid—“It’s a true issue, and they’re not crazy,” Amanda said.
Addressing Sexual Health Post-Cancer
For those who have faced cancer treatments, the impact on sexual health can be profound. It’s never too late to address these concerns, and tools like dilators can play a crucial role in restoring quality of life.
Empowerment and Quality of Life for Seniors
The overarching message from our discussion was one of empowerment. Quality of life can significantly improve with proper pelvic care, and it’s essential for everyone to feel equipped to manage their health. “These are all quality of life issues,” we agreed, emphasising the importance of proper lubrication for comfortable experiences.
Check out the full range of products here.
Chapters
00:00 Understanding Pelvic Health and Intimate Rose
02:57 The Importance of Vaginal Dilators
05:48 Navigating Menopause and Pelvic Floor Changes
09:08 The Role of Psychological Factors in Pelvic Health
11:50 Personal Stories and the Impact of Accidents
14:49 Addressing Sexual Health Post-Cancer
18:10 The Functionality of Pelvic Health Tools
20:48 Misdiagnosis and the Need for Awareness
24:03 The Path to Pelvic Health Care
26:52 Empowerment and Quality of Life for Seniors
Where to find Intimate Rose:
https://www.intimaterose.com/
https://www.facebook.com/IntimateRose
https://www.instagram.com/intimaterose/
Sex Advice for Seniors is a reader-supported publication. Your subscription not only pays for my bread and butter sandwiches, but goes towards helping to normalise the conversation around sexual pleasure in later life. For only £4.99/month or £49.99/year you can support me to spend more time talking on panels, chasing down guests, writing articles, making videos and spreading the word about how to enjoy sex when you’re older!
Share this post