In every episode, I learn something new and in this conversation with pelvic floor physiotherapist (yup, it’s a thing) Amanda Olson and I talk about pelvic health, especially for women navigating menopause and beyond. It’s a topic that often lurks in the shadows, but it’s about time we confront many of the issues that arise from having a weak pelvic floor that go beyond incontinence!

Understanding Pelvic Health and Intimate Rose

Pelvic health is a vital part of overall well-being, affecting individuals of all genders and ages. Many people don’t realise how impactful pelvic issues can be, but Amanda’s insights about her company, Intimate Rose, and why she started it, were enlightening. They’ve crafted tools like vaginal dilators and pelvic wands that empower people to take charge of their health.

The Importance of Vaginal Dilators

Amanda shared a gem of wisdom: “If you don’t use it, you can lose it.” Vaginal dilators help maintain the elasticity and mobility of vaginal tissue, which is crucial, especially during menopause when our bodies undergo significant changes.

Navigating Menopause and Pelvic Floor Changes

Menopause can feel like a rollercoaster of emotions and physical shifts. It’s a time of transformation, and understanding the changes in pelvic floor health is essential. We talked about how many women are unaware of the resources available to them, which is why education is so vital.

The Role of Psychological Factors in Pelvic Health

We also explored the psychological side of pelvic health. Our bodies can develop deep guarding reflexes due to pain or trauma, making it even more challenging to navigate these issues. It’s important to recognize that these feelings are valid—“It’s a true issue, and they’re not crazy,” Amanda said.

Addressing Sexual Health Post-Cancer

For those who have faced cancer treatments, the impact on sexual health can be profound. It’s never too late to address these concerns, and tools like dilators can play a crucial role in restoring quality of life.

Empowerment and Quality of Life for Seniors

The overarching message from our discussion was one of empowerment. Quality of life can significantly improve with proper pelvic care, and it’s essential for everyone to feel equipped to manage their health. “These are all quality of life issues,” we agreed, emphasising the importance of proper lubrication for comfortable experiences.

