I came across Maria Cyndi's Instagram profile recently, where she has started advocating for and celebrating the sexual rights of disabled people. I immediately felt that we should have her on our show. In the past, when Peter was a co-host, we did touch upon this topic, mainly from a male perspective as he lives with MS.

However, we believed it was important to approach the subject again, this time from a female point of view. During our conversation with Maria, we discussed many aspects that we hadn't previously explored.

One clear observation we made is that when it comes to inclusivity, particularly regarding sexual rights, older disabled women face significant challenges. There seems to be an assumption that they are asexual. Maria shared her personal experiences, including a visit to the doctor for a smear test that left her feeling uncertain, as well as another instance where her disability made it difficult for the radiographer to obtain a complete picture of her breasts during a mammogram.

If you want to follow Maria on Instagram and support her work, you can do so here:

https://instagram.com/maria_cyndi02