Lorraine Grover is a psychosexual nurse/practitioner at the sharp end of sexual healing with all age groups. As her title connotes, she deals with how people can approach sexual problems in everyday life. She shows people how they can use various techniques and tools to help overcome some of the sexual hangups and problems they may be experiencing. We questioned her about how that could best apply to people in their 50s, 60s and upwards. As we have seen over the weeks, many of the problems with sexual relations that are often only spoken of with the younger age groups in mind apply equally to us oldies, if not more so.

We are the generation that grew up in a world that wasn't prepared to talk to us about these taboo areas when we were young, which meant that much of what we knew and know about it was gained from daily experience, for good or ill. Often for ill. Lorraine believes it should be possible to break down these taboos and that addressing these questions is never too late.

Visit Lorraine’s website here.

Follow Lorraine on Twitter here.

Follow Lorraine on Instagram here.

Follow Lorraine on LinkedIn here.

Leave a comment

Visit our sex shop!