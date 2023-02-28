Sex Advice for Seniors

Sex Advice for Seniors

Sex Advice for Seniors
Sex Advice for Seniors Podcast
Episode 35: Improving Intimacy with Rebecca Lowrie
0:00
-35:13

Episode 35: Improving Intimacy with Rebecca Lowrie

It's never too late to learn how to deepen your sexual connection with others
Suzanne Noble's avatar
Peter Marriott's avatar
Suzanne Noble
and
Peter Marriott
Feb 28, 2023
Share

This week’s episode is an interview with Rebecca Lowrie who practices "Sexual Alchemy” to develop “sacred sexuality”, erotic potential and empowered masculinity. She works with older men to help them discover their own sexuality and internal desires and to help them find a healthy way to a healthy sexual appetite.

This is an aspect of sexuality that is often neglected and, if anything, it is men who have still to do a lot of work on themselves to overcome some of the attitudes towards women and sexuality that they have absorbed over the years. We are all stuck in our own bubbles and it is often necessary to break out and discover what is really going on.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rebecca.lowrie1

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/s_xualalchemy/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sexualalchemy

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rebeccalowrie

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rebeccalowrie/

Behind the Velvet Curtain: https://www.sexualalchemy.com/members-area

Leave a comment

Check out our sex toy shop

Thanks for reading Sex Advice for Seniors! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Suzanne Noble
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture