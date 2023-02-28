Episode 35: Improving Intimacy with Rebecca Lowrie

This week’s episode is an interview with Rebecca Lowrie who practices "Sexual Alchemy” to develop “sacred sexuality”, erotic potential and empowered masculinity. She works with older men to help them discover their own sexuality and internal desires and to help them find a healthy way to a healthy sexual appetite.
This is an aspect of sexuality that is often neglected and, if anything, it is men who have still to do a lot of work on themselves to overcome some of the attitudes towards women and sexuality that they have absorbed over the years. We are all stuck in our own bubbles and it is often necessary to break out and discover what is really going on.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rebecca.lowrie1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/s_xualalchemy/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sexualalchemy
Twitter: https://twitter.com/rebeccalowrie
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rebeccalowrie/
Behind the Velvet Curtain: https://www.sexualalchemy.com/members-area
