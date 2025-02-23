Episode 129: The Human Design Approach to Relationships

It was great to have Ena Xena back on the show, recently back from a winter in Goa and glowing. The last time she was on the programme we talked briefly about her work in ‘Human Design’ - a set of energy types that helps us to understand how to show up in the world, and how others relate to us.

Similar to the astrological chart, in that energy types are defined according to birth date, time and place (only three months before your actual birth occurs). “Human Design offers a map of your unique genetic design, with detailed information on both conscious and unconscious aspects of yourself.”

In this episode, we discussed Ena’s forthcoming workshops - one on Human Design and the other about Full Body Orgasms (where you are fully clothed!).

These will be taking place on the Union Canal, London, from 23rd February - 1st March and are entirely FREE, funded by the London Borough of Kensington & Chelsea.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Human Design and Workshops

03:04 Exploring Human Design Energy Types

06:11 Understanding Relationships through Human Design

09:01 The Role of Energy in Relationships

11:55 Full Body Orgasm Workshop Overview

14:50 Navigating Sexual Energy and Confidence

17:53 The Importance of Communication in Relationships

21:02 Normalising Conversations about Sexuality

23:46 Conclusion and Workshop Details