Episode 125: Let's Talking about Pumping

OMG, I love this woman!

The last time Susan Bratton was on the show, we dived into all things related to sex and intimacy, including non-monogamy. Since then, she has appeared on ‘Diary of a CEO’ with Steven Bartlett, so she’s gone even more into the stratosphere than she was before, and I feel blessed to have her here talking to me. Steven calls her the ‘Orgasm Queen’ but, for me, Susan’s knowledge about sex and intimacy go way beyond the orgasm.

For this episode, we decided to focus specifically on pumping, of which Susan knows her stuff, as you’ll find out!

Until about a year ago, I had no clue what pumping was. I vaguely remember seeing ads in the back of comic books as a kid, claiming that men could increase the size of their penis with a large cylinder-like apparatus.

After chatting with several urologists on the show, who mentioned pumps to help men regain erections post-prostate surgery and clitoral pumps for older women seeking increased blood flow to their genitals, my partner and I decided to buy pumps and give them a try. I have to admit that, while I don’t use it often, my partner really enjoys it and has definitely noticed an increase in girth and the ability to maintain his erection. Plus, it’s pretty kinky to watch a partner pump and vice versa, a sentiment Susan and I both agree on!

On a more serious note, studies are now being undertaken to determine the effectiveness of pumping for men with erectile dysfunction and nerve damage through surgical procedures. Anecdotal evidence suggests that pumping can help restore blood flow to the penis (and the clitoris) meaning greater sensitivity and more pleasureable sex.

In short, if you’re an older guy, than you should be pumping 3 - 4 times per week and there’s nothing shameful or dangerous about pumping when used correctly.

And, here, for the first time is our video conversation!!

Here are some of the products we featured:

FirmTech MaxPR cock ring. Use my Code NOBLEDISC20 for 20% off. Buy here.

GRO N SHOW Men's Pump Package

LadyPump

Stimulate Red Light Pump Accessory

AndroDEEP Penile Extender for Length:

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Penis Pumps

02:58 Understanding the Mechanics of Pumping

06:05 The Kinky Side of Pumping

09:08 The Benefits of Clitoral Pumping

12:02 Pumping as Self-Care

15:04 The Science Behind Pumping

18:00 Choosing the Right Pump

21:00 Normalizing Pumping for Men

24:02 Conclusion and Future Perspectives

28:00 Understanding Erectile Dysfunction and Treatment Options

30:45 The Role of Red Light Therapy and Traction Devices

34:49 The Importance of Nitric Oxide for Sexual Health

40:54 Tools and Techniques for Enhancing Sexual Health

Sex Advice for Seniors is a reader-supported podcast, weekly newsletter with random notes, erotic stories and observations about sex, dating and relationships in later life.

Paid subscribers benefit from accessing all the paywalled content (podcasts and posts over two weeks old), naughtier-than-usual posts, joining me on Chat, supporting all my voluntary work with academics, doctors and health professionals in shaping how we talk about sex and intimacy issues with older adults. It’s only £4.99/month or £49.99/year.