Sex Advice for Seniors

Sex Advice for Seniors

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Live with Suzanne Noble w/ Amara Charles - Your body isn’t broken — it’s just done performing.

A recording from Suzanne Noble's live video
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Amara Charles's avatar
Suzanne Noble and Amara Charles
Jun 04, 2026
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The wonderful Amara Charles and I talk about how to design your sexual life as you age. How to experience pleasure, and what if an ageing body isn’t broken, but is simply done performing?

Can later life sex become freer, wiser, more playful and more intimate than the sex we had when we were younger? Listen and find out!

Go to amaracharles.com to learn more about Amara’s work.

Subscriber to Sex Advice for Seniors to hear about my weekly Substack Lives, my regular podcast . Paid subscribers also receive posts of a more intimate nature. :)

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