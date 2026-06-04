Live with Suzanne Noble w/ Amara Charles - Your body isn’t broken — it’s just done performing.

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The wonderful Amara Charles and I talk about how to design your sexual life as you age. How to experience pleasure, and what if an ageing body isn’t broken, but is simply done performing?

Can later life sex become freer, wiser, more playful and more intimate than the sex we had when we were younger? Listen and find out!

Go to amaracharles.com to learn more about Amara’s work.

Subscriber to Sex Advice for Seniors to hear about my weekly Substack Lives, my regular podcast . Paid subscribers also receive posts of a more intimate nature. :)

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