Hello my lovely (and very sexy) readers,

Most of you found Sex Advice for Seniors because someone mentioned it: a friend, a partner, an article, a podcast.

Word of mouth is how this community has grown, and I'd love your help to keep it growing so more people learn about the multitude of ways we can keep being sexually active, keep dating, keep enjoying our relationships… no matter how many candles are on our birthday cake.

So, starting today, I'm rewarding everyone who shares it.

Win a Womanizer Next Liberty every month

Each month, the reader who brings in the most new subscribers wins a Womanizer Next Liberty, generously provided by Womanizer. It's small, quiet and surprisingly powerful (you may remember my review in October), and it arrives in discreet packaging.

The first winner will be announced at the end of December, so every friend you refer from today counts.

Launch-week bonus: a Womanizer Enjoy Advent Calendar

To celebrate the launch, Womanizer is also giving away an Enjoy Advent Calendar. Refer at least one new subscriber between now and Sunday 29 November and you'll be entered into a draw on 30 November, so it arrives in time for December.

Free paid membership for everyone who shares

You don't have to be the top referrer to be rewarded:

3 friends subscribe → 1 free month of paid membership

5 friends subscribe → 3 free months

25 friends subscribe → 6 free months

Paid membership includes every Sunday essay in full, the archive, bonus live conversations and member perks which include great discounts on a whole variety of products to enhance your sex life.

How to take part

Go to the **leaderboard** and copy your personal referral link. Send it to friends who'd enjoy honest, stigma-free sex advice: by email, text, WhatsApp or social media. Every friend who subscribes (free or paid) through your link counts. Your rewards arrive automatically, and you can watch your progress on the leaderboard.

You'll also find a "refer a friend" link at the bottom of every email I send.

Womanizer prizes are for readers aged 18 and over. I'll contact winners by email to arrange delivery.

Thank you for spreading the word, for reading and listening and, from what many of my subscribers tell me, learning.

Remember: Desire doesn’t retire.

Suzanne X