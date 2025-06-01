Over on the

Facebook group I created 8 years ago, along with

, there has been a somewhat heated discussion related to an interview

gave with Davina McCall in which she remarked that she only goes out with younger men.

Anyone who has been following Cindy for any length of time, including listening to her interview with me on Sex Advice for Seniors, will know this is not news; Cindy has been dating younger men for a decade or longer. She likes them and they like her.

However, there was one comment by a group member (whom I happen to know), “Older women delude themselves when they think they still are sexy and desirable.”

As you can imagine, this led to a string of comments…

“…mature women do sex with GUSTO. No hang-ups. No hesitancy. They can teach the younger male.”

“That is your personal opinion rather than a reality. Perhaps you have difficulty seeing yourself in this way? Human beings are sexy and desirable to other human being if they allow themselves to be. We don't have to buy into the marketing ideas of what is sexy and desirable... that's just to sell stuff.”

“Maybe some but not all! I know I am sexy and desirable! This doesn’t have to fade with the years! I feel more sexy now than when I was a young woman.”

What’s behind feeling sexy as an older woman?