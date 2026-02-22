Back in my younger days, I took some mad, reckless risks, things that, on reflection, were not only stupid but genuinely dangerous or downright dumb. These days, I look back and think it’s probably wise not to repeat some of those scenarios.

And yet.

Every so often, my younger self still sidles up to my older self and says, Well… maybe. Just maybe. Perhaps one of those old fantasies could be revisited, but this time with a bit more sense, a bit more safety, and a lot more self-awareness. I wonder what would happen if…

That internal conversation is how I came to meet a 37-year-old man, who went by the name of ‘Kam’ (which I suspected was fictional), very fit, very hot, one late afternoon in Chiang Mai.