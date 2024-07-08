I'm going to call myself the 'Queen of Cock Rings' because, over the past twenty years, I've met many men who wouldn't go without one. More recently, I had the opportunity to test a few out with a particular lover who enjoys wearing them.

In a previous episode, I interviewed Dr. Elliot Justin, the founder of Firmtech, an innovative sex tech business. They have produced the TechRing that can measure nocturnal erections, a sign of vascular health. During our conversation, I learned how this ring can help men understand their penile health and potentially predict whether a man is likely to have a stroke or heart attack.

Beyond vascular health, cock rings perform an essential function - trapping blood in the penis, which helps a man remain firmer for longer. With up to 50% of men over 50 reporting some degree of erectile dysfunction, it makes sense for older men to use a cock ring.