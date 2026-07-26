I’ve only had three short videos go ‘viral’ on social media. One was on how to spot a man who is watching too much porn, the other was about my favourite erection ring and why it’s so useful for men over 50 and the final one and the one that always performs well, no matter how variations I produce is Sexual Arousal and Older Women. Older men, who appear to be in the majority of my followers, want to know what they can do to turn on their partner. Often, they share with me their partner’s unwillingness to have sex. They are desperate, in many cases, to discover if there is some magic formula that will help unleash their partner’s sexual side.

How to turn on an older woman is such a common issue that I’ve already addressed in several posts that you can read here and here. But what happens, when the shoe is on the other foot, and it’s the woman who can’t arouse interest from her male partner in having sex, or for whom sex has become boring and predictable?

If you are a highly sexed woman, being with a man that doesn’t want to have sex as frequently as you desire, or at all, can be as soul destroying as the opposite way around. I know because this was the case throughout most of my marriage.