What my Readers/Listeners have Taught Me
Learning to ignore the haters and the male/female divide
It’s perhaps not all that surprising that, given the title "Sex Advice for Seniors," most of my readers and listeners are hesitant to publicly share their challenges around sex and dating in later life. In the many interviews I have been asked to do since I started, I am often asked, “What’s the most common question your followers ask?” And the answer i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sex Advice for Seniors to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.