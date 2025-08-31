I received a bumper box of sex toys this past week. So many, in fact, that I’ll be busy for weeks testing them all out. Not that I’m complaining. Testing toys is one of the more enjoyable aspects of my portfolio career, among the many other things I do.

I know many people who’ve never used a sex toy before and can be dismissive of them. My advice? While they’re not essential for a fulfilling intimate life, as an older woman who sometimes needs a little extra help to reach orgasm, I appreciate the stimulation they provide. When used with a partner, they can enhance pleasure, especially products that can be operated remotely.

If you’re new to sex toys, I recommend checking out my guide, Sex Toys & Supplements for Thriving in Later Life. In it, I’ve curated my personal favourites, saving you the hassle of sifting through endless product catalogs on sites like Lovehoney. It’s available on Amazon for £9.99, but if you upgrade to my paid monthly membership (only £6.99/month), you’ll receive it as a digital download via email, saving yourself a few dollars/pounds. (And if you live in the UK, I’ll send you the printed version, for FREE).

Which brings me to the latest addition to my testing lineup: the Womanizer Next, a very powerful clit sucker.