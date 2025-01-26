Recently, I spoke with a woman who, after a long absence, excitedly shared her experience with a new lover. She described him as “incredible! Mature, fun, intelligent, super hot, and an amazing sensitive lover!”

In contrast, another friend talked about her young lover and the great chemistry they had. Yet, when I probed deeper, she revealed that she had never reached orgasm with him, but that didn’t diminish her satisfaction.

This raises the question: is an orgasm necessary for sex to be good or great? What does good sex actually look like? Our experiences are so subjective that the term “great sex” can almost feel meaningless. To me, great sex is whatever leaves us smiling and fulfilled, orgasm or not.