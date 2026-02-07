Valentine's Day Specials Courtesy of Lovehoney
Looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day treat for someone special?
Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to spice things up. These toys are ideal for exploring pleasure with your favorite person. Use my promo code ADVICE15 and enjoy a little extra off anything you choose.
Fifty Shades of Grey X We-Vibe Moving As One Couples Kit
https://lovehoneyuk.pxf.io/c/4601462/3770588/15289
Sex Advice for Seniors relies on your support to keep truckin’. Subscribe and receive my podcast FREE in your inbox every Wednesday, plus a free PDF - 10 Overlooked Secrets to Better Sex.
Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator
https://lovehoneyuk.pxf.io/c/4601462/3770613/15289
Enhance Vibrant Pink
https://lovehoneyuk.pxf.io/c/4601462/3770679/15289
We-Vibe Temp Heating and Cooling Clitoral Vibrator Lavender Blue
https://lovehoneyuk.pxf.io/c/4601462/3770682/15289
Womanizer Peach Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
https://lovehoneyuk.pxf.io/c/4601462/3770689/15289
Rechargable Mini Massage Wand Leopard
https://lovehoneyuk.pxf.io/c/4601462/3770694/15289
Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator
https://lovehoneyuk.pxf.io/c/4601462/3770695/15289
Arcwave Perk
https://lovehoneyuk.pxf.io/c/4601462/3770697/15289
Lovehoney Remote-control Warming & Thrusting Prostate Massager (Black)
https://lovehoneyuk.pxf.io/c/4601462/3770700/15289
Lovehoney Bliss Orgasm Balm 20g
https://lovehoneyuk.pxf.io/c/4601462/3770701/15289
Lovehoney Oh! 30 Nights of Hot Sex Kinky Calendar
https://lovehoneyuk.pxf.io/c/4601462/3770704/15289
Lovehoney Excite 10 Function Finger Vibrator
https://lovehoneyuk.pxf.io/c/4601462/3770705/15289
Have fun!
Suzanne
Sex Advice for Seniors is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.