Considering the number of toys I am given to review, I’m a creature of habit. I have a cheap bullet vibe that I tend to use alone or with a partner. It has a variety of speeds, but usually, I stick to just one or two, and it does the trick.

However, recently, I’ve discovered the clit sucker, and I’m coming around to understanding their benefits. For those whose knowledge of toys began and ended with the Rampant Rabbit, these toys are entirely new. First off, they’re not meant for any internal use as they wrap around the clit and vibrate. It does feel that the clitoris is being sucked into the cavity on the vibrator, which produces very intense sensations. As an older woman who sometimes struggles to orgasm, clit suckers appear to deliver much deeper sensations than other toys that I’ve used, and I’d highly recommend trying one out.

This leads me to my latest favourite toy, the Lelo Sona 2 Cruise.