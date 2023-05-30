Toxic Masculinity
Is it a thing?
Due to technical issues and difficulties with the editing of this week’s podcast, we have once again had to skip an episode. In its place, Peter has written a short piece on the problems of toxic masculinity. He hopes that it will at least help others to try to confront some of the issues, but mostly it is about clarifying his own thoughts on the matter:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sex Advice for Seniors to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.