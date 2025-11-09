I’d heard rumours about SVibes long before I was given one to try out. Sex toy reviewers were raving about them, and I felt like a kid with their nose pressed against the window of a candy store, wondering what the fuss was all about. As someone with a cupboard full of toys, I approach new claims with the same skepticism I reserve for ads on Instagram because, frankly, so many toys feel like the same dish served on differently shaped plates. Ultimately, your preference often boils down to the shape that suits you best, rather than any groundbreaking innovation.

That being said, clit-sucking vibes are in a completely different category when compared to traditional vibrators.