"Has your power gone out?" I asked James, while standing in the doorway.
The flat was completely dark, not a single light on. Outside, the sun was blazing, pushing 30 degrees, an uncharacteristically hot day for London. My first thought was that he might be trying to keep the heat out, drawing the curtains and turning off the lights to conserve what litt…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sex Advice for Seniors to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.