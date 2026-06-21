Many of the challenges I hear women describe around painful sex could be eased with better information about one simple product that transformed my sex life within two weeks. So I want to say this clearly: you do not need to put up with painful sex, or decline sex because it hurts too much. There is a way back to pleasure, and it is not simply applying more lube.

I wish more women (and their partners) knew about this, because I suspect I would not so often hear men say that their wives no longer want to have sex, or women say that they cannot be bothered to have sex anymore, when what they really mean is that they cannot be bothered to have painful sex.

It’s called vaginal estrogen. And no, it’s not a patch. It’s not systemic. And it’s not the same as what you would normally be prescribed as part of HRT.

But if you’re struggling with painful intercourse, you’ll want to know about this, because this one prescription medication changed my sex life from being literally a pain in my pussy to feeling nothing but pleasure.