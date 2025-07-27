Like many older women, I’m not immune to the challenge of pain-free sex. I’ve heard from women I know who have gone to the doctor seeking a remedy for painful intercourse, only to be told, “Get some lube.” For several years, I believed lube was my cure-all, until it stopped working, and my vagina felt like it was on fire.

That’s when I began to suspect that the lube I was using might actually be worsening the issue, especially after learning about the multitude of harmful ingredients found in most off-the-shelf products. If you’re not sure what I mean, here’s a list: