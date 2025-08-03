The older man doesn’t get a great press nowadays: if he hasn’t been sacked by the BBC, or cancelled for some prejudicial comment that would have been unremarkable in his youth, he’s worrying about his ailing sexual performance, his aching joints and the hairs growing thickly from his nose and ears.

Thankfully not all these issues apply to me, but age (I’m entering my seventies) and worries about the health of a close loved one have left me tense, irritable and sometimes unable to perform sexually as well as I did in past years. Suzanne Noble’s ‘Sex Advice for Seniors’ contains a wide range of fascinating and frank advice on how to deal with men’s problems such as erectile dysfunction (ED).

I’d tried blue pills (fine but I’d rather not), a cock ring (acquired through Suzanne - this works in most circumstances so was a good investment) but I’m suspicious of claimed solutions which have minimal scientific or medical support. However, Suzanne’s report of her visit to Universal Sensual Massage caught my attention. Here was a practical and apparently therapeutic approach to tension, worries about sexual performance and ED.

Nervously I approached Jay at Universal Sensual Massage and we had a video chat to reassure us both and to discuss the aims of the appointment. I wanted to slow down, relax and give time for those sensual experiences that tend to be blocked out by the worries of every day life which are often a factor in ED. Jay’s totally professional approach put me at ease. USM offers a genuine therapeutic solution, without any pressure, to those wanting to ease tension, explore their bodies and experience new sensations, whether sexual or not.

On the day of the appointment I met Jay at her house in leafy Sutton in Surrey. We sat and discussed what would happen during the one and a half hour appointment and what I hoped to achieve from it before I showered and we met in the massage room. I was a bit nervous and tense so Jay suggested I start fully dressed and blindfolded while she gradually undressed me. Her soft touch started to relax me and once I was naked I lay face down on the massage table.