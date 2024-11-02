It was psychotherapist Esther Perel who first uttered the phrase “distance breeds desire” during a TED talk for her book, Mating in Captivity, which became my bible for how to maintain a healthy relationship. If you haven’t read it, and you’ve struggled, as I have, to sustain an intimate connection with someone while living with them—navigating being sexually available at the same time as figuring out what’s for dinner—then I suspect this book will resonate with you.

I have never been good at being a domestic goddess. Domestic? Yes. I am supremely skilled at keeping a tidy house. I enjoy cooking, and I even iron from time to time. And I can certainly be a sexual goddess—fulfilling fantasies, dressing up in whatever makes me feel sexy, fully embracing a sexual space. However, I can’t do both, and I haven’t been able to be both domestic and horny for about two decades.

I am a Weekend Date girl.