As part of the Substack paid membership, I’ll be summarising and writing about many of the topics that have been covered in my 150+ interviews with many of the world’s leading sexperts, relationship coaches, counsellors and educators. I’ve learned so much from my guests, but I know that not everybody either has the time or desire to listen to these interviews and may prefer to read the highlights instead.

This week I delve into the topic of jealousy, spurred on by my recent podcast with Dr. Joli Hamilton who specialises in helping couples navigate non-traditional relationships.