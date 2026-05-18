It has been a while since I tested a new sex toy, and for good reason.

Sex toys are, surprisingly, banned in many parts of Southeast Asia, where I spent the first quarter of 2026. Who knew? I had assumed I could stockpile my reviews, head out to Thailand with a bag full of “pressies,” and have a grand old time playing with myself, especially since my usual guy—my hot toy tester—was staying in the UK. Sadly, that wasn’t the case. Even in Thailand, home of girly bars and sex workers galore, you are not allowed to buy a vibrator, which makes no sense to me or anyone else I mentioned this to. The message clearly seems to be: no pleasure for the ladies. You can wiggle your ass to your heart’s content for other’s pleasure, but the fun stops when it comes to enjoying your own body, in your own time. Liberation rarely works both ways.

My fear of being stopped at the airport and sent back on the next plane for having a boxed sex toy was so great that I left the items I had promised to review at home, still in their packaging. I only risked taking the smallest massager I could find, figuring I could get away with suggesting to a customs official that it was for easing the knots in my back. My one small, pink, rechargeable bullet turned out to be a lifesaver for those times when I craved an orgasm.

As it turned out, I needn’t have worried about the toys I had left behind. My luggage went unchecked. I could have carried a full arsenal of rabbit vibes, butt plugs, beads, and bullet vibrators, and nobody would have been any the wiser. It served me right for listening to the haters on a Facebook group for expats in Chiang Mai that I joined; they persuaded me otherwise, virtually shouting that I would be thrown in jail for trying to transport a completely harmless sex toy. Oh, and you can buy weed legally in Thailand, too. Go figure.

Reviewing sex toys is a job for which I am mainly paid in free products, which would be fine if I could resell them—I may try that one day (boxed and fully sterilized, of course). For now, however, I do it for the sheer pleasure of seeing whether I can discover a new erogenous zone, find a vibration pattern I prefer over the usual “strong,” “very strong,” and “strongest” settings on my go-to vibes, or simply have something I can test with a partner to spice up our love life.

If you’re an older woman, I believe sex toys should form a key part of your sex life for numerous reasons. As we age, the smaller nerves in our clitoris start to deteriorate, and the larger nerves require more stimulation and respond particularly well to vibrations. Furthermore, having regular orgasms has many health benefits, from staving off cognitive decline (apparently) to generally making us happier and healthier. Those men who poo-poo the idea that they’re being replaced should get over themselves. Sex toys enhance your sex life; they don’t detract from it. When used together, they can make good sex even better.

This leads me to my latest gift, the Oly 2 from Honey Playbox. Combining G-spot and clitoral massage, along with the ability to be operated remotely, this toy is clearly aimed at hitting multiple spots simultaneously. Lots of women love internal stimulation combined with clitoral stimulation, and on occasion, I can be one of them. Back when rabbit vibrators were “the thing,” I went through a phase of using them, but it was always the bunny ears vibrating around the clitoris that I gravitated toward, not the spinning and vibrating shaft. Since the arrival of clit suckers and bullet vibes, I’ve never deliberately ventured back into toys designed for internal use.

With the Oly 2, however, the internal vibrations are positioned close to the entrance of the vagina and are not designed for deep penetration. Imagine crossing a vibrating pelvic floor trainer with a clitoral “tickler,” both of which can be controlled independently. The vibrations are very strong, which is true of most modern vibrators. There are 9 different vibration patterns—about 7 too many for me, but I suspect some people will enjoy cycling through them.

The battery-operated vibes I used to have, which ran on one AA battery, have nothing on the current USB-chargeable versions. I suspect that somewhere in China there’s a factory producing vibrator motors from which nearly all manufacturers buy their parts. There are exceptions; for example, the Pleasure Air Technology employed by Womanizer vibes delivers a completely different sensation from the higher-pitched vibrations more commonly used. It’s deeper and throbbing rather than high-pitched. Generally speaking, newer vibrators on the market start out strong and end up somewhere near supersonic. I once used a wand vibrator on my back and, honestly, you’d be hard-pressed to tell the difference between it and one of those massage guns they sell on eBay.

The benefit of a very strong vibration is that it becomes much easier to reach orgasm, but it can also lead to desensitization (although the scientific research would suggest otherwise). My suggestion is to steer away from the higher settings until you’re close to climaxing, and then ramp it up.

The Oly 2 is, like all good toys these days, made of medical-grade silicone, which means using a water-based lubricant is essential (silicone lubricant with silicone toys is a definite no-no). The USB rechargeable plug will give you uninterrupted pleasure once fully charged for about an hour. Finally, the Honey Playbox app can be connected to the device via Bluetooth if you happen to have a tech-savvy partner who enjoys seeing their female partner squirm with delight, whether near or far away. Most of the time, I don’t have the patience to download an app and pair it with a vibrator, although I have enjoyed using couples’ toys where one partner takes control—perhaps holding a remote that switches on and takes over the vibration pattern on a matching device.

In this case, I did have a go by myself with the Oly 2. It’s fun and relatively easy to use the app once downloaded, with the ability to control the internal and external vibrators independently. Because of its unique shape, you can also operate the toy hands-free, using the app to change the vibration pattern. If you want to multitask—for instance, read an erotic book while self-pleasuring—the app gives you that option. You can also let your partner take over and control the fun, or even set the device to sync to your favorite playlist on Spotify.

Now, I’m sure you all want to know: did I actually come? The answer is yes, eventually. Ultimately, I found the combined internal and external stimulation too much to handle and ended up using the clitoral stimulator alone for that purpose, which had the desired effect. Yup, I managed a muffled scream, such is the life of a sex toy reviewer who shares her flat with Airbnb guests! A muffled ending, but an ending all the same.

Pleasure: 8/10

Quiet Factor: 9/10

Vibrations: Strong

Ease of Use: 9/10

Keep or Give Away: Definitely a keeper and even more fun with a partner.

If the Oly 2 sounds up your street, you can find it here:

Find the Oly 2 at Honey Play Box

If unreliable erections are getting you down, check out the new Stay Firm Program developed with sexologist Ken Schafer: https://stayfirmprogram.com

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