My weekly podcast and associated emails are always free to read but Sunday erotic, personal stories and guest posts are for paid subscribers only. Substack subscriptions form the bulk of my income, enabling me to spend time sourcing and interviewing some of the world’s leading experts on sex, dating & relationships after 50. Please do consider becoming …
Stood Up, Fed Up and Still Not Giving Up on Dating
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