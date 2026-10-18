What I’m trying out and enjoying:

Intimate Bloom Estradiol Vaginal Cream. Used alongside the vaginal estrogen I take, it helps keep my vulva lovely, soft and plump. Three pumps, twice a week. Job done. (The Link gives you 10% off).

Dirtea Collagen. I’ve been a fan of Dirtea Matcha for a year since I gave up coffee. I drink one cup every morning and it kick starts my day without the massive digestive issues I used to struggle with from a cup of brew. This is their new blend with grass-fed bovine collagen peptides. Designed to support strong bones and muscles. (The Link gives you 10% off your first order).

Hello Nancy Lemon. A super easy-to-use, waterproof, USB-C rechargeable lemon shaped clit-sucking vibe with 10 speeds, made out of silicon in the shape of a lemon. Nice to hold, very powerful, and with only one button, a cinch to operate. Comes with a pink satin pouch for travelling. Just don’t try and squeeze it into your G&T. (The link gives you a 15% discount).

Ultimate UT Probiotic - I have been waiting to try this out for some time after a former podcast guest, Darlene Honey, raved about this product for sorting out vaginal microbiome issues following breast cancer treatment. If you’re prone to UTIs and bladder infections, this daily supplement will work wonders. Use my code NOBLE10 for 10% off any products from Pelvic Relief.

What I’m Reading: