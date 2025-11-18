Who doesn’t love a good deal—especially when it comes to turning up the heat in the bedroom? 🔥

I’ve teamed up with some of the world’s top brands that are all about keeping your sex life bold, exciting, and deliciously satisfying. And guess what? Many of them are dropping unmissable Black Friday discounts you’ll definitely want to jump on (or with).

OhMiBod, our loyal sponsors of Sex Advice for Seniors, is having their Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale starting 20th November - 2nd December. Get your hands on a selection of high quality pleasure products, many with the ability to drive your lover crazy from near or far thanks to their remote capabilities!

Go to OhMiBod now

Full disclosure: I earn a small commission from purchases, but I only partner with trusted companies whose products I actually know, love, and recommend.

60% off Beducated’s Yearly Pass! Available only during Black Friday. Now only $69 for the entire year. The world’s largest sex school, Beducated features over 150 courses, including:

Epic Lover

Oral Sex Mastery

Self-Pleasure Journey

Take me to Beducated now

Lovehoney UK is offering up to 70% off toys in their MASSIVE Black Friday Sale. Use my code AH87-LPG6 to claim another £10 off on top of the sale price (when you spend £50).

Take me to Lovehoney now

One for the guys. Hot Octopuss is having their BIGGEST Black Friday Sale yet! Top deals include:

PULSE favourites 20% off

ATOM Plus + Jett 30% off

Easy Cuffs 60% off

Take me to Hot Octopuss now

Take 25% off YESYESYES lubricants using the code YES25 in the shopping cart. My favourite brand of completely natural lubricants and vaginal moisturisers. Your vagina will thank you.

Take me to YESYESYES now

Experience the wonders of Womanizer’s signature Pleasure Air technology – now at irresistible prices. Treat yourself (or someone special) to the gift of next-level satisfaction. Now up to 65% off with an additional 10% off everything using the code BFEXTRA.

Take me to Womanizer now

Looking to level up your partner play these holidays? I’m a big fan of WeVibe couple’s toys. Watch out for an upcoming review of the Chorus Pro - seriously fun with its squeezy remote (squeeze to make the toy vibrate). Now up to 65% off with an additional 10% if you use the code BFEXTRA.

Take me to WeVibe now

If you’re prone to UTI’s, BV or are concerned you might have an STI, then MYUTI is offering FREE GROUND SHIPPING on all their services during Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Get yourself checked out discreetly and safely. (USA customers only)

Take me to MyUTI.com now

If I find anymore, I’ll let you know.

Have fun shopping!

Suzanne