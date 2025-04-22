This came about as a result of a conversation with mentor

, who suggested a

would be a useful gift for my paid subscriber.

I’m sure she had in mind a few pages that I could throw together in less than a week, and perhaps so did I, until I went down the rabbit hole of trying to create a work of value. The fact is, I’ve tested hundreds of sex toys over the years, and there’s a lot of rubbish out there.

The guy I spend my Sundays with has also been the recipient of lots of gifts from me in the form of prostate massagers, supplements, masturbation sleeves. Mostly, we ‘test’ them together, which can be fun or frustrating, depending on the item. Recently, he has been taking a new supplement I gave him, from Clubhouse, and I can genuinely tell the difference in his erections and ejaculate.

In any case, once I started putting it together, and designing it, I realised this was a much, much bigger job than I had anticipated. Hiring a designer on Fiverr to polish what I’d created turned into a massive mistake, costing me $100 which I lost. I ended up hiring someone I had worked with previously, who has done an amazing job, at five times the cost. Anyway, as the old cliche goes, you get what you pay for.

The end result, for paid subscribers, is this booklet, Sex Toys and Supplements for Thriving in Later Life, and I hope you find it interesting and useful. I’m selling it for £9.99 on Amazon, so as a monthly subscriber at £6.99, it’s a good deal. Plus you benefit from lots of other goodness, such as my private chat, sexy stories, the archive of over 100 podcasts with sexperts, healthcare professionals, dating coaches and others.