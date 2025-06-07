Today marks three years since me and

created Sex Advice for Seniors. What started out as a fun, post-coital activity, often recorded in his bed or mine, has turned into a chart-topping, weekly podcast, of which I’ve been flying solo for over a year now.

How it all started

Over the past 36 months, I’ve interviewed over 100 experts - from tantra practitioners such as

,

, Rahyasa, Janice Lee,

to eminent health professionals such as urologist Dr. Judson Brandeis and

, clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology.

I've shared and learned a wealth of knowledge with you about libido, erectile challenges, vaginal dryness, orgasms, erogenous zones, hormones and hormonal treatments, lubricants, sex toys, and, most importantly, the vital skill of communicating openly with partner(s), whether serious or more casual, about sex and intimacy.

For those who are in the dating game, I’ve heard from dating and relationship coaches helping singles to navigate the challenging world of dating apps, whether they are newly widowed, recently divorced or otherwise. I’ve explored alternative lifestyles such as polyamory, kink and non-ethical monogamy.

What I’ve discovered is that, when it comes to our sexual life, desire doesn’t retire, but it may require some form of adjustment. The person we were in our youth is rarely the person we are in our later years and changes in libido, in mobility, in our approach to sex may need to be reconsidered to accommodate who we are right now.

Hearing from so many different types of experts has opened my eyes to the multitude of ways we can continue to have a healthy, happy sex life whether with a partner or solo.

There’s an extensive back catalogue for you to delve into. But, for a start, here are some of my favourites episodes and posts:

Cindy Gallup on Dating Younger Men -

has talked extensively about this, but until we recorded this episode, I hadn’t realised our respective online dating histories had both started with the now defunct Nerve.com, founded by

The Clitoris is more than just a Button - my first episode with co-host-for-a-time,

What it’s like to Spend a Week in a Naked Village - A reflection after a week spent in the world’s largest naked village (& swinging city) Cap D’Agde.

Let’s Get Kinky - Talking about kink with adult educator and writer

- so much fun, I had him on the show again.

Love and Porn - A frank conversation with me,

and Wendy Maltz, author of The Porn Trap

The Ins & Out of Cunnilingus - a very popular post!

Let’s Talk about Pumping - For a person without a penis,

has encyclopedic knowledge when it comes to pumping

Substack Live with Lauren Streicher MD. I broke my Substack Live cherry with

talking about menopause and some of the myths around testosterone, libido and more. This conversation was jam-packed with useful information!

I’m grateful for each and every one of you who has been with me on this crazy ride and chosen to subscribe to my Substack. It has been a labour of love for the most part, as I haven’t yet discovered a way to turn it into a reliable income stream.

I’m planning to change this over the next twelve months, provided I can figure out a way to transition the income I derive from other work over to here! Every subscription helps bring me closer to that goal of supporting more older people to enjoy sex and deepen their intimate relationships.

Finally, I’d like to give a big virtual hug and a massive thank you to

, who have been

for several months. To

, recent sponsors, who produce high quality supplements to support women and men at all stages of their life and to Dr. Elliot Justin, Ann Justin and the team at

, with whom I am now their UK distribution partner.

Last but not least…

If you would like to take out an annual subscription, I’m doing a 50% off sale for the next week (Was £49.99, now £24.99).

Plus here’s a selection of promo codes from some of my favourite brands you can use:

Use the code SAFS20 for 20% off Of Lovelifetoys.com

Use the code NOBLEDISC20 for 20% off all products from Firmtech

Use the code SUZANE5 for 5% off any products from RocksOff.

Use code SPRING20 for 20% off any item from Lovehoney.

If you'd like access to exclusive features like personal posts, my new 32 page booklet, Sex Toys & Supplements for Thriving in Later Life, my private chat room, direct messaging for your burning questions, and Substack Live sessions with expert guests, consider becoming a paid subscriber! Your sex life will thank you for it. :)

Annual membership until 21st June is now 50% off at £24.99 (usually £49.99) and supports the work behind creating weekly podcasts, managing social media, collaborating with health professionals, and producing valuable resources. This isn’t just a hobby—it’s my passion and profession.

Your subscription helps empower older individuals to feel sexually confident and access tools for pain-free, pleasurable intimacy.

What others are saying:

"I just finished listening to your podcast! I felt like I was sitting around the dinner table with friends, finally able to talk about what no one else does."

“First of all, let me tell you how awesome I think you are and how valuable I think your Substack is.”

“Your work is one of my new found joys. Thank you.”