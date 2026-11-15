Sex toys are getting so clever that soon the only button you’ll need is the one that tells the toy to learn about you: your preferred speed, pressure and sensitivity, and even when you might want a little more lubrication.

The sensera is a step closer to that future. It has a hidden capsule that releases lube when you need extra help, and an app that lets you decide exactly how you want to be pleasured.

I waited until my Airbnb guests had left the flat so I could give it my full attention. Here’s what happened.

The set-up

I downloaded the app and paired it with the toy. Connecting to Wi-Fi took a couple of attempts but wasn’t difficult, and the instructions were clear and easy to follow.

The app then asks you a series of questions about how you like to be pleasured. It uses your answers to build pre-set patterns that the toy moves through as you become more aroused.

My advice is to try the manual settings first. That way you’ll know what the feeling each setting produces before you commit to a programme that might turn out to be too much or too little intensity.

I like strong vibrations, so I chose a high intensity. The first few minutes were so intense I thought I might come within two minutes, which almost never happens for me. Once I’d worked out how to adjust the settings, it was plain sailing.

The clitoral suction

This is where the sensera really packs a punch. The suction is incredibly strong. For me, it was too strong to use directly on my clitoris, probably because the chamber is shallower than on toys designed purely for suction. Moving it slightly to one side worked much better, so expect to experiment until you find your sweet spot.

Once you do, a hands-free orgasm is entirely possible. That’s a real bonus if you have mobility issues.

The internal and external parts can also be controlled independently through the app. So if you want the fullness of having something inside you but only want external stimulation, you can have exactly that.

The internal part

The insertable section is fairly substantial, so I used a generous amount of water-based lube before inserting it. Go slowly. The capsule tops you up as you go, but you’ll still need to lube the outside of the toy first so insertion is easy and gentle. I used YesLabs water based lubricant.

The internal vibrations range from low and soothing to off the charts. If you like rabbits and similar dual vibrators, you’re going to love the sensera for able to deliver the external and internal stimulation Rabbit lovers often prefer.

It’s made from body-safe, medical-grade silicone, so it feels lovely in your hand and inside you. There’s also a temperature control in the app that lets you adjust the heat from warm to hot, which is a great extra, especially on a cold day. ;) I turned up the heat setting and it made for a deliciously comfortable and super sexy session with myself.

The noise factor

The sensera is definitely more quiet than loud, but that’s as much down to positioning as design. I’ve found that any suction toy can make a noise when it meets wetness, rather like someone slurping spaghetti. Once the chamber is filled and the seal around the edges is tight, that noise disappears.

So if you’re worried about Airbnb guests, family or anyone else you share a home with, you might want to try it for the first time when you’re completely on your own. Overall, though, it’s on the quiet side.

Cleaning and caring for your Sensera

Like all well-made luxury toys, it’s easy to clean and should give you years of enjoyment. It comes in a sturdy box with a satin bag for discreet storage, and it charges by USB, so keeping it powered up is simple. Mine arrived with some charge, but it’s always worth charging it for the recommended time before you first use it.

The verdict

I’ve never been a fan of toys that combine internal and external stimulation, but the sensera has genuinely changed my mind. I’m also very grateful nobody was home when I had the most thunderous, shout-out-loud orgasm. ;)

The deal: The Black Friday sale gives you 50% off the Starter Kit, which comes with a preloaded lube capsule. Extra capsules can be bought separately.

Learn more about the device and its companion app at www.senserawellness.com and get 50% off the Starter Kit (device + 4 lubrication capsules); auto applied, like their lubricant.

Disclaimer: Sensera is not a medical device. It does not treat medical conditions.

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