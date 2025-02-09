What a delight to recognise Suzanne’s name here on Substack, and find we are both still involved in the sexy world! Suzanne and I first crossed paths in the early Noughties, when we were both involved with the Erotic Awards (a charity event in support of the sexual rights of people with disabilities).
Now we have reconnected, Suzanne has kindly invited m…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sex Advice for Seniors to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.