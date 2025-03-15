There’s a saying I hear with greater frequency the older I become: “Age is just a number.” Well, yes, it is. And then again, it isn’t.

Today, as I turn 64, I’m acutely aware that the days I’ll be around as the Earth circles the Sun are shrinking in comparison to how long I’ve already been here. I’m more focused on the things I still want to do than on the things I’ve already done.

For instance, I haven’t traveled as much as I thought I would by now. I haven’t been to South America, most of Southeast Asia, or much of Africa. I haven’t driven across the U.S. in a convertible. On the other hand, I’ve spent three winters in the Gran Canaries, which has been wonderful and taught me that I can travel solo without feeling especially lonely. Now, I want to do more.

I’m also aware that my parents are ageing. They’re still fit and healthy, but there may come a time when my presence will be more essential than it is now. That awareness makes me feel an urgency to get on with my traveling while I still have the freedom to do so.

I used to dream about having a partner who shared both the inclination and the finances to join me on my adventures. But I’ve come to realise that dream was wrapped up in a Cinderella fantasy of what an ideal relationship looks like—and it’s not essential to my happiness. In fact, the happiest I’ve ever been in a relationship is right now: no strings attached, minimal contact, maximum pleasure. At 64, it feels good to finally be honest with myself. My previous relationships rarely brought me to a place of true joy, and perhaps I’m not someone who needs a soulmate—if such a thing even exists.

There’s also a growing sense that I could be much freer, both financially and emotionally, if I let go of work that feels more constraining than liberating. I recently met a woman who makes a lot of money helping people “manifest” their desires, and I suspect it all comes down to focus. As someone who’s juggled two or more jobs for over two decades, singular focus doesn’t come naturally to me—but I see why it’s important. For example, I won’t be able to wander the globe as a nomad unless I can work remotely, so any job that requires constant in-person meetings has to go.

When I reflect on the past 64 years, I feel proud of what I’ve achieved: bringing up two wonderful children whom I’m incredibly proud to call their mum, two published books, a couple of videos produced about sex safe for adults, a mortgage-free home, a TV series I created, and a group of friends and family who’ve helped fill my life with fantastic memories.

I’ve accomplished a great deal, but there’s still more worth fighting for. Which, I guess, is what has brought me here—to give one good shot at helping older people (myself included) become better lovers, better partners, and overcome some of the physical challenges that can make this harder than it was when we were younger and our bodies were more flexible and responsive.

As someone who took up fitness later in life (and I’ll be sharing that journey with you very soon), I know firsthand how creaky knees and dodgy hips can take their toll on having the kind of sex we might like—or at least the kind we see in the movies. But regardless of that, we can become better lovers and explore intimacy in a variety of ways if we have the knowledge and the desire to do so.

Good sex and sexual desire don’t have to stop just because we’ve celebrated a few extra birthdays. And on that note, I’m very much looking forward to my birthday bonk when I return to the UK. 😊

So, as I step into 64, I hope you’ll join me as I explore what it means to be older. I still have so much to learn, to experience, and to share. Age may be a number, but it’s also a reminder to take advantage of the time we have, to value the connections we make, and to keep evolving. Here’s to the next chapter—whatever it may bring—with an open heart, a curious spirit, and maybe even a few creaky bones.

