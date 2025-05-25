If you'd like access to exclusive features like personal posts, my new 32 page booklet, Sex Toys & Supplements for Thriving in Later Life, my private chat room, direct messaging for your burning questions, and Substack Live sessions with expert guests, consider becoming a paid subscriber! Your sex life will thank you for it. :)

Testosterone Therapy - One Month In

For those of you who’ve been following this Substack over the past three months, you’ll know about my experience trying to get testosterone through the NHS (National Health Service) here in the UK. In short, it’s been quite the adventure (of the fuck, when will this end kind of way). It all started with a phone consultation with a GP who was filling in for another doctor. Thinking I was calling for a repeat prescription, they were ready to issue one, until another doctor noticed I hadn’t had testosterone prescribed before and stepped in. What followed was a month of back-and-forth before I was told I’d need a blood test to check my current testosterone levels.

Thanks to NHS staff shortages and the general inefficiency that seems to be the norm these days, it took six months to finally get an appointment with a specialist. That appointment lasted all of three minutes. The specialist casually said, “No problem,” and sent me off for a blood test, which revealed my testosterone levels were normal. Still, I wanted to give it a go as my libido could use a little boost (though my partners might argue otherwise) and I was eventually prescribed testosterone gel. I’ve been faithfully applying it for the past month.