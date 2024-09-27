Reconnecting with intimacy can be challenging, especially after a long period without it. This is particularly true for those who once had a high libido but now find themselves questioning its absence. On my podcast, I've discussed with various experts how arousal often shifts from being spontaneous to responsive as we age.

In practical terms, this means that you may only feel aroused when you’re in the bedroom or physically close to your partner rather than in other situations. For example, a hand grazing your thigh under a restaurant table might ignite desire, but simply sitting across from each other without any physical contact may not elicit the same feelings.

\If you're wondering where your libido has gone, massage might be a pathway to rediscovering it. Not every type of massage will be stimulating, but specific techniques can be more effective than others.

Lomi Lomi, however, is not that kind of massage. For me, it was more about enhancing sensuality than providing therapeutic relief.

Christophe Fien is skilled in various massage techniques, and I've had the pleasure of being his test subject as he explores new methods. He has been practising Lomi Lomi, a Hawaiian massage characterised by long, flowing strokes for several months. He offered me a session to experience its differences compared to the Swedish, Thai, and deep tissue massages I’m more accustomed to.

