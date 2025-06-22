A detached family home in a nondescript cul de sac in Sutton is where I discovered nirvana thanks to Jay, a newly qualified sensual masseuse. Who knew enlightenment could be found just a few steps away from someone’s Ikea sofa?

A year ago, I was a relative virgin to the world of sensual massage, aside from a brief encounter over a decade ago with a masseur in New York City who, chancing his luck had decided to explore my intimate areas during a Craigslist call-out. I will not forget the ecstasy of having a particularly stubborn knot in my shoulders disintegrate under his powerful touch, while simultaneously having an orgasm. That’s what I call multitasking. After that experience, I’d introduced him to a few swingers with whom I was friendly in the city, one of whom said after a visit, “Did I just pay for sex?”

Interviewing and then meeting the ‘world’s leading sensual masseur’ Colin Richardson last yaer to experience one of his world-class sessions, had led to me being welcomed into his community of fellow practitioners, one of whom Jay, I met at his recent Sensual Connect gatherings and had subsequently offered me a free session. Having left her city job, she was now exploring become a masseuse after becoming a convert herself after numerous sessions, first as a model for Colin’s training course, and then as a student herself.

After a few back-and-forth messages we had agreed a date and my opportunity to experience my first sensual massage from a gorgeous woman. No longer a newbie, I had some idea of what to expect although one of the more delightful aspects of sensual massage is the differences between how each masseur approaches it. Unlike some of the more traditional massages such as Swedish, Deep Tissue or Lomi Lomi, each sensual masseur has their own way of delivering the massage particular to them. Colin, as you might expect, had a firm touch, for example, whereas Jay’s was much softer and, at time even ticklish.

We kicked things off in Jay’s lounge with what I now know is the standard Q&A session for massages that could involve, well, everything. Among the highlights: