Let me tell you about my legs. My legs that have walked hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions of miles. Carried kids around. Legs that have shopped, been wrapped around the bodies of more men than I could count, taken me to far flung places and back home again. Strong, good legs.

These 64‑year‑old legs have received more attention, via a Note I created here, than any other note I’ve written over the past three years. Even writing that makes me feel a bit sad. I mean, come on. They’re a pair of legs. Not even a torso. Or a head.

But first, some context.

It was a Tuesday morning after spending Sunday and Monday helping a friend move into a flat in Folkestone. He’d gone back to London for a social occasion he didn’t want to miss and I stayed behind to deal with the handsome, young, handyman who was assembling flatpack furniture and installing a wardrobe. I was knackered.

I went to sleep in a room I plan, in the future, to spend a week or more in each month and woke up feeling guilty for not having posted on social media for a couple of days. Exhausted, I knew I didn’t have the energy to make a video or create anything thoughtful. So I took a picture of my legs. That was it, no more to it.

I’d spent days shifting boxes, furniture and other items up stairs, trying to organise the space so it looked habitable and generally being a good friend. I thought, fuck it. Let them have my legs. Maybe my predominantly male followers will enjoy seeing what they look like.

And indeed they did.

The likes and comments rolled in, full of appreciation. Apparently, years of thinking and writing were no match for a shapely foot, calf and thigh.

I posted the same image on my Sex Advice for Seniors Facebook page and, aside from one woman who sent me a private message asking why I was posting a picture of my legs instead of providing sex advice, which was a fair question, the response was overwhelming. The post generated over 269,827 views and earned me $34.81 in ad revenue. This suggests that Zuck and his cronies have a very particular idea of what has value. Showing off naked legs is fine. Reviewing sex toys, I’ve recently found out, is not, a result of which, my Facebook page has been dialled down and is being shown to fewer people. Go figure.