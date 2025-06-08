Sex Advice for Seniors

Sex Advice for Seniors

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Herbert agyemang-duah's avatar
Herbert agyemang-duah
4hEdited

Great writing and advice, Suzanne.

p.s. No idle boast here : I am a PUSSY-EATING champion. lolz

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Giles English's avatar
Giles English
3h

All good advice! I suspect 50s and 60s is also a good time to explore kink - if you are at all kinky - where erections are less necessary, and maybe not required.

For example, our sex life is based on Femdom and male chastity. I have no idea how my erection holds up these days because I never get to take off my cage for sexual activity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Suzanne Noble
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture