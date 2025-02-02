One of the benefits of having virtually no estrogen, the hormone that has been linked to “mood disruptions that occur only in women” is the reduced influence of men in my life and, more importantly, in my thoughts. Reflecting on my estrogen fuelled twenties, I feel embarrassed for my younger self.

At my worst, at aged 24, I was the crazy woman who would stand outside a man’s woman, at midnight, screaming obscenities at a window, waking up the neighbours (one of whom as I recall took pity on me and invited me in for a drink) in the hope of attracting the attention of a man who had, by my estimation, done me wrong by not returning my phone calls.

I stopped driving in 2008 when the leasing company took away my car because of a bookkeepers filing error, which meant that my company, and the car contractually associated with it, was struck off at Companies House. Losing that car was a blessing in disguise, because that Fiat 500 got me into more trouble and assisted me in making more stupid decision when it comes to men than I care to admit.